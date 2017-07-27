Indo Jax Surf Charities to be featured on Oprah Winfrey Network

Wrightsville Beach's Indo Jax Surf Charities will be feature on the Oprah Winfrey Network next month. (Source: Indo Jax Surf School Facebook)

Wrightsville Beach's Indo Jax Surf Charities will be featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network next month.

The docu-series The Hero Effect will feature the group's recent surf camp for those who are visually impaired.

A world premiere and celebration will be held on Aug. 10 starting at 6 p.m. at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

The show will premiere on OWN at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The show was shot on location in Wrightsville Beach and is co-hosted by former NFL standout Donald Driver and actress Emily Wilson.

“Indo Jax Surf Charities uses the ocean as a classroom and surfing as a learning tool,” said Indo Jax founder Jack Viorel. “We believe the ocean has unique healing properties with an ever-changing, unpredictable environment. Getting into the ocean and learning to surf, particularly special needs children, is a life-long lesson about stepping out of your comfort zone, into unpredictability, and removing limitations. Everything in life has a bit of fear. We teach the kids that it’s okay to be afraid.



“Our programs build higher self-confidence and teach a system children can apply to any situation or hurdle in the future. They leave with a formula to be more successful, conquer more challenges, and the ability to deal with fear."

Indo Jax holds camps specially designed for autism, visual impairment, childhood cancer, cystic fibrosis, Boys and Girls Clubs, Children of Belarus, the Boys and Girls Home of Lake Waccamaw, inclusion camps and special needs camps.

This year, the group is expected to host about 1,000 children at camp at no charge.

“We take on the responsibility of raising the money,” said Viorel. “Most families with medically fragile, special needs, or at-risk children are struggling to make ends meet.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.