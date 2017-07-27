WPD investigating break-in at Family Dollar

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Family Dollar located at 1013 Market St. (Source: WECT)

Officials said officers responded to an alarm at the store at about 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that glass at the front of the business was broken, and a cash drawer inside had been ransacked.

The incident still is under investigation.

