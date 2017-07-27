WPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint on Hudson Dr.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle late Wednesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department. (Source: WECT)

A woman was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle late Wednesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to Linda Rawley with the WPD, the robbery took place at a residence in the 1900 block of Hudson Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The victim told officers she was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle waiting for her boyfriend to lock up the back door of the house when a man entered the vehicle from the driver's side, pointed a gun at her head and demanded money.

The victim said the suspect and another man who was standing outside of the car fled on foot, heading north on Wrightsville Ave.

No suspects have been arrested as of Thursday morning.

