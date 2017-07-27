Developer wants to build duplexes next to Johnny Mercer Pier

A developer hopes to build 11 duplexes in a vacant lot by the Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach. (Source: Town of Wrightsville Beach)

A developer hopes to build 11 duplexes in a vacant lot by the Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach.

The project, which is called "Atlantic View" in plans submitted to the town's planning department, would be located at 19 East Salisbury Street.

According to planning information submitted by 19 East Salisbury Street, LLC, the duplex would meet the town's 40-foot height limit.

The project would require a text amendment that would allow a group housing development in a C-2 Zoning District. The project would then need to receive a Conditional Use Permit.

The town's planning staff recommends approving the project, noting:

the site is adjacent to residential duplex and commercial properties

the duplex units would have less of an impact on the existing neighborhood than a previously approved mixed-use project

the site has been vacant for more than 10 years, and the group housing development "may be the highest and best use of this property"

The planning board will review the project at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

