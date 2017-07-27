Wilmington man given $2M bond on rape, kidnapping charges - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington man given $2M bond on rape, kidnapping charges

Travis Clayton Dennis (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Travis Clayton Dennis (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Wilmington man is accused of raping a woman and keeping her from leaving his residence earlier this week.

Travis Clayton Dennis, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

  • first-degree rape
  • assault by strangulation
  • assault on a female
  • first-degree sexual offense
  • felony disseminating obscenity
  • first-degree kidnapping
  • interfering with emergency communication

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, a woman contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning and said she was physically assaulted and raped by Dennis on Tuesday night. Brewer said that the sheriff's office launched an investigation before getting warrants for Dennis' arrest.

Dennis, who knew the victim, also is accused of distributing nude pictures of the woman.

He is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly