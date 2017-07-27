UPDATE: Wilmington woman reported missing returns home - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Wilmington woman reported missing returns home

Lillian Blake. (Source: Wilmington Police Department) Lillian Blake. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Wilmington woman who was reported missing has returned home, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Lillian Blake, 36, was last seen Sunday night. WPD tweeted late Friday afternoon that Blake was back home.

