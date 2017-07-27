UPDATE: Wilmington woman reported missing returns home

A Wilmington woman who was reported missing has returned home, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Lillian Blake, 36, was last seen Sunday night. WPD tweeted late Friday afternoon that Blake was back home.

MISSING PERSON : Lillian Blake has returned home. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) July 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.