MISSING: Woman last seen in Wilmington Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Lillian Blake, 36, was last seen Sunday night.

According to officials, Blake is about 5'4" and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3635.

