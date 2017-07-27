MISSING: Woman last seen in Wilmington Sunday

Lillian Blake, 36, was last seen Sunday night. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Lillian Blake, 36, was last seen Sunday night.

According to officials, Blake is about 5'4" and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3635.

MISSING PERSON : 36 yo Lillian Blake, 5'4, 180 lbs. Last seen Sunday night. Use Text-a-Tip or 910-343-3635 pic.twitter.com/yXG1BDyYr1 — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) July 27, 2017

