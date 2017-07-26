Missing man's memory still alive for his family, friends

Family and friends remember Chuck Kuebler one year after his disappearance. (Source: WECT)

Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Chuck Kuebler Wednesday night at the spot where he was last seen one year ago.

Kuebler went for a swim on the morning of July 26, 2016, and never returned. His body has not been found.

Dozens came together at Public Access 29 at Wrightsville Beach to say goodbye one last time as a priest blessed Kuebler's memory in the ocean.

Kuebler's wife and two sons said although he has been missing for a year, they have kept his memory and spirit alive each day.

"Living every day to the fullest and not taking anything for granted," Kuebler's wife Rose said along with sons Andrew and Jonathan. "There's always a story to tell. No matter the day, there's always a story to tell. Always positive stuff coming up in conversation. Remember this? That? We'll laugh for five minutes and then... always bringing back good memories."

The family said Chuck always put others before himself.

They also said he was the funniest person they've ever known. Jonathan said he likes to think his own sense of humor comes from his dad.

Kuebler had a passion for helping others and volunteered in the community frequently.

On Wednesday, his loved ones gathered to share memories in a place that Kuebler found therapeutic.

They also sent a wreath into the ocean in his honor.

