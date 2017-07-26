Wilmington win streak reaches eight straight games

Dayton Dugas hit a home run and Breydan Gorham pitched seven strong innings to lead the Wilmington Sharks to an 8-1 victory at Fayetteville on Wednesday night.

Gorham (6-1) allowed one unearned run while scattering eight hits in seven innings to help Wilmington get its eighth consecutive win. He struck out three and walked two before Ward Coleman and Luke Morgan pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Dugas went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Sharks (26-19), who also got two hits each from Justin Dean, Trevor McCutchin and Cameron Locklear. Luke Morgan scored three runs and drove in two and McCutchin had a double and two RBIs.

Wilmington returns home to face Wilson on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Buck Hardee Field.

