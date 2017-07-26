ABA therapy family moves across country for better education

A family is moving to Colorado because they believe their special needs child will get a better education there.

We first introduced you to the Sayers family last year when they complained that their son, Fox, who has autism, was not allowed to bring his ABA therapist to school with him.

ABA stands for Applied Behavior Analysis. Basically, it rewards good behavior and ignores bad behavior. The therapy has been proven to help with autism.

“He’s more connected,” Foster Sayers, Fox’s father, said. “A big part of the challenges of autism is, it’s really a disability when it comes to communicating. He’s made such great strides in that aspect by doing this ABA therapy.”

The family’s battle with New Hanover County Schools started last year.

Before summer break, Fox started school at the Child Development Center, a pre-school in New Hanover County schools for special needs children.

The district and the Sayers sat down and approved an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, a plan designed for each child in the special education program.

That summer, Fox started working with an ABA therapist.

In the fall, his parents asked if the outside ABA therapist could go to class with him.

The district would not allow it.

That led to Sayers making the decision to move his family to Denver, where Foster, who worked as an attorney for Vertex Railcar in Wilmington, found another job.

“When I looked at -- 'Do I move or do I stay and launch a legal battle?' -- it came down to the fact that the early intervention is critically important for a child with autism’s future,” Foster said. “I couldn’t risk a drawn out court battle for two years. That would be time that he’s not getting the services he desperately needs.”

Dr. Rick Holliday with New Hanover County Schools said the district had a number of reasons for denying the request.

“It will compromise what we are trying to do in the classroom,” he said. “We don’t know what the person’s qualifications are. They are not employed by us. The liability would become on us if there’s an issue with what this person does because they are in our facility and we allowed them to be there.”

Holliday says the district has special needs educators trained in ABA therapy and other research-based therapies.

So, although the district did not want an outside therapist coming in, Holliday said ABA was an option in the classroom for the family, but the IEP had to be updated first.

Holliday says the district tried several times to get the Sayers to the table to make changes, but the Sayers refused to meet.

“It is very disappointing when we can’t come to the table,” Holliday said. “We understand we aren’t going to agree all the time – parents and educators - but if we can come to the table and talk, we can come closer to that agreement.”

Typically, the school district doesn’t talk about specific cases with children due to privacy concerns, but Fox’s parents signed a waiver allowing the district to release information about this case to us.

When we asked Foster about not attending an IEP meeting, he wrote:

“The school was very firm on their refusal of ABA therapy," Foster wrote in an email. "We were told that having ABA therapy was not going to (be) considered at any subsequent IEP meeting. Why waste everyone's time on a meeting that has a pre-determined outcome? We weren't interested in their alternatives because we didn't see him make progress at school before. What made him progress was ABA therapy and the school made it clear in no uncertain terms they wouldn't allow it. What would the IEP meeting accomplish other than creating the illusion of an openness to work with us?”

Foster said based on a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year in the case of Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District, he believes he would have grounds to sue the district over his son’s case.

In the decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of higher standards in public schools for children with disabilities, deciding that school districts must give special needs children the chance to make meaningful, "appropriately ambitious" progress.

“If I were staying, I would likely enroll Fox in a private school here that allowed him to get the therapy and sue the school for tuition because based on that Supreme Court case, I believe that I would win,” Foster said.

Rather than suing the district, Foster said he decided to look at his options for relocating his family.

They’re enrolling Fox in a school in Denver that Foster said has an ABA therapist available for every child with autism.

Holliday said there is a process in place, the IEP, to which families and the district can partner on what’s best for the child.

“We want our parents to understand we want what’s best for their child right along with them and we are partnering with them,” Holliday said.

“I feel very strongly, I’m a lifelong public educator, and I believe we do it as well as anyone can do it,” Holliday said. “We are certainly going to do everything we can for any child that comes into our system. And understand there are going to be some disagreements but hopefully the disagreements will be such that we can work through. We’re not going to come out of the end of it where everyone is agreeing with everything. But if we can come to a basic understanding that we are all in it for the child and what’s best for the child. But we think New Hanover County Schools does it as best as anyone can do it.”

