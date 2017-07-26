Fort Fisher visitors center getting $5M upgrade

State budget funds will help in the construction of a new, expanded visitors center at Fort Fisher, according to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.

Officials will visit Fort Fisher on Aug. 4 to announce funding and design plans for the new visitors center and museum to replace the historic site’s smaller, aging predecessor. The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Fisher in Kure Beach.

NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi H. Hamilton and Representative Ted Davis Jr. are scheduled to speak at the event, and will be joined by representatives from Fort Fisher, the site’s longtime support group -- Friends of Fort Fisher -- and the project's design team.

“Thanks to the invaluable support of Rep. Ted Davis, this year’s state budget included $5 million towards the construction of a new, much-needed visitors center and museum at Fort Fisher Historic Site,” Hamilton said in a statement. “As our most-visited historic attraction, this site, which was originally opened in the 1960s, deserves to have a facility our staff and our citizens can be proud of, and one that can accommodate the large number of visitors it sees every year.”

Nearly 835,000 people visited Fort Fisher in fiscal year 2016-17, making it the most-visited publicly-owned historic attraction in North Carolina.

To help meet that demand, construction of a new 20,000-square-foot visitors center and museum was approved.

The current visitors center, which opened in 1965, was designed to accommodate a maximum of 25-30,000 visitors per year.

The new facility, almost four times the size of the original, will provide space for expanded permanent exhibits, a changing exhibit gallery, an expanded auditorium, an educational classroom, rental facilities for special events, an expanded gift shop and additional office space for staff.

