South Front District grows with new development

The South Front community is welcoming three new restaurants to the area as part of the district's continuing growth.

Benny's Big Time, Second Glass, and a coffee shop and bakery have all committed to build in the area.

Molly McDonough, the South Front regional director, said Benny's Big Time is award winning chef Vivian Howard’s flagship Wilmington restaurant. It is scheduled to open this fall.

"We’re really excited for her to set up shop in Wilmington," McDonough said. "We’re honored she has chosen our space to expand her empire.”

The restaurants are part of the mixed use developments planned on South Front. Tribute Properties has created spaces for people to live, work and eat in the area.

“People will want to come here just to hang out in the South Front District,” McDonough said. “It’s really just a fancy word for neighborhood. Everyone is looking for a place to call home.”

The second phase of the community was built in the restored Block Shirt Company building, and maintains some of the original features. High ceilings, original floors and exposed brick are featured in many of the apartments.

“What we’ve done is really respect the integrity of the space because it is so important to our community overall," McDonough said. "Like I said before, we’re trying to create a neighborhood and neighborhoods need character and they need history. I think it’s important to embrace what was and what’s new for that beautiful, symbiotic relationship for it all to come together.”

South Front is hosting a welcome block party on Aug. 9 from 6-9 p.m.

