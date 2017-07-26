Family with special needs child moving after battle with district over ABA therapy

A family is moving to Colorado, because they believe their special needs child will get a better education there.

We first introduced you to the Sayers Family last year.

Their son, Fox, has autism.

RELATED: Therapy battle - one school vs one child with autism

His parents say he’s come a long way, thanks to ABA therapy, a therapy proven to be beneficial to those with autism.

Last fall, when the Sayers wanted their son’s ABA therapist to go to school with him, New Hanover County Schools denied the request.

Hear why the Sayers are moving tonight on WECT News at 6 and learn more about the school district's decision.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.