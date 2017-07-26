Protesters rally against health care repeal

Several protesters met outside of Senator Richard Burr's office in downtown Wilmington to protest any repeal of the Affordable Care Act. (Source: WECT)

Several protesters met outside of Senator Richard Burr's office in downtown Wilmington on Wednesday to protest any repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

People from Suit Up Wilmington, Reclaim North Carolina and other groups were at the event. Many of them said they were frustrated with the way Burr and other leaders in Washington are approaching changes to health care.

"I don't care if it is a Republican plan," James Middleton of Reclaim North Carolina said. "I don't care if it's a Democratic plan. If you want to call it Trumpcare and he comes up with a great idea, then fine. We need to resolve these problems now because people are hurting."

Sandy Roberts was one of the protesters in the crowd. She suffers from major pituitary gland problems after a chemical spill several years ago.

“I need the Affordable Care Act because without it, I cannot afford the medicine to sustain my life," Roberts said.

The future of the Affordable Care Act sits in limbo as the Senate continues to debate over the possible repeal and replacement of the law.

“I talked to all of my doctors about it, and they all tell me the same thing," Roberts said. "I know that without the Affordable Care Act, my life might be very short.”

Sandy and many other protesters said the current state of health care is not ideal, but they want to see changes made in the right way.

"We don’t have any more time to wait," Roberts said. "We have waited too long, and we have waited and tried to give our congressional folks time to give us a good policy and unfortunately by waiting, we are in this spot.”

