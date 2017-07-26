Wilmington teen's murder charge reduced to second-degree

A 17-year-old Wilmington teen is now facing a second-degree murder charge after a grand jury did not indict him on a first-degree murder charge last week, according to District Attorney Ben David.

Leonard Pocknett III appeared in a New Hanover County court Wednesday on the second-degree murder charge. A judge reduced his bond from $1.5 million to $500,000 during the appearance.

Pocknett III and his dad, Leonard Pocknett Jr., 43, were both charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 58-year-old Gregory Gineman.

The Pocknetts allegedly assaulted Gineman as he was walking in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue just before midnight on May 10. US Marshals arrested the pair two weeks later on May 24.

Gineman died from his injuries at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on May 26.

