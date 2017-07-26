Man abandons dogs at Carolina Beach doggy day care

The owner of a pet boarding company and doggy day care is stuck between a rock and a hard place..

Sue Brody owner of Pet Bazaar in Carolina beach says a man dropped off his two dachshunds Murphy and Trixie on July 17th for a free six-hour trial day care.

Brody has not seen the man since.

"So he came in and wanted to board his two dogs to see how they got along, I really thought he cared for his dogs," Brody said.

The pups were dropped off by 48 year old James Turley. She has been contacted him via text and phone calls, and really getting no where.

"He said he is gonna pick the dogs up and he just never shows," said Brody.

Lately the texts have been threatening in nature. She has stepped up security at her shop.

A search into the New Hanover County Jail shows Turley was charged last month for hiring with intent to defraud.

"I don't care about the bill, I care about the well being of the animals and I just want him to pick up his dogs because they deserve a home." said Brody.

Brody says she is reluctant to take them to Animal Control.

"I'm not sure what kind of care they will be getting. In my care it's a home environment. They are happy. If they are upset I make sure they are happy. In animal services it's a loud environment, said Brody. "They will be in kennels with loud dogs, noise and stuff they aren't familiar with or used to."

Animal Control says the dogs would be put up for adoption if she does decide to drop them off.

"If he signs over his rights to the dogs I have a home ready for them ready to go. Two older people are interested in them and would like to give them a nice forever home," said Brody.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office there is no "Abandon Dog" ordinance in the county.

However if a dog is found abandoned in a home or side of the road it becomes the possession of the department within 5 days.

After 5 days if it is not aggressive it is put up for adoption.

