Pop up cafe is the cat's meow

A pop up cat cafe is planned for this weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

Think of it as a sneak peek at what's to come.

A pop-up event that's all about cats and coffee.

Delia Valenti Eveland is working to find a permanent location for her cat cafe, Scratching Post Cat Café.

Her cat cafe will feature about a dozen felines from various rescue organizations and coffee for sale.

Until she can find the right spot, she is holding pop up events.

The first is on Saturday, July 29, the cat cafe will be at Unleashed of Wilmington, 1319 Military Cutoff Road, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Cats from All4Cats will be there for you to adopt. Eveland will have free Guatemalan coffee available, as well as games, prizes and t-shirts.

