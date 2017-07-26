Habitual felon pleads guilty drug, firearm, assault charges

A Wilmington man was sentenced to 120-156 months in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, Omar Kelly, 36, entered guilty pleas to the following charges:

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell and deliver it within 1,000 feet of a school

possession with intent sell and deliver heroin

possession of a stolen firearm

possession of schedule II substance

maintaining a dwelling for violation of the controlled substance act

two counts of felony fleeing to elude law enforcement

misdemeanor child abuse

felony larceny

assault inflicting serious injury

Kelly has attained status as a habitual felon.

On April 5, Wilmington Police Narcotics Detectives were in the process of serving a search warrant on a residence associated with Kelly at Flint Drive in Wilmington when Kelly was observed leaving in a 2017 rental car.

Kelly refused to stop for police and was traveling more than 20 miles over the speed limit on Independence Boulevard.

Police later found Kelly in the area of Carolina Beach Road when fled into a nail salon and was apprehended by law enforcement. A search of the car revealed empty heroin bindles marked with a stamp that matched heroin bindles found in the house.

During a search of the residence, detectives found a loaded handgun under Kelly’s mattress that was determined to be stolen, two bags of crack cocaine in the bedroom and heroin bindles in the bedroom closet.

On March 17, Kelly assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with, according to the release. Kelly punched and kicked the victim’s head until she lost consciousness and dragged the victim out of her car before stealing the vehicle.

While Kelly was fleeing from law enforcement, he was weaving in and out of traffic, traveling at speeds of 70-75 mph on St. Andrew’s Drive and running a red light at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road.

Kelly was apprehended after his vehicle was pinned in by a New Hanover County Sheriff’s patrol car on Hollins Lane.

