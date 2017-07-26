911 call: 'I just shot this dude, he tried to cut me'

According to the Oak Island Police Department, officers responded to the area of Keziah Street and Ocean Drive around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a man being shot. (Source: WECT)

The property manager of an Oak Island motel was on the phone with a 911 operator when he fatally shot a man reportedly trying to attack him with a knife, 911 records released Wednesday revealed.

The unidentified landlord of the Driftwood Motel apparently called 911 to relay a vehicle’s tag information, although it is unclear why. When asked by the dispatcher what the vehicle was doing, the man repeatedly told another person to "back up." A brief fight can be heard, and several moments later the man tells the dispatcher he shot someone.

“I just shot this dude, he tried to cut me,” the man said.

In a second 911 call, the man said he “had to shoot him” because “[the man] wouldn’t stop.”

Another 911 caller said he spoke with the property manager shortly after hearing the gunshots.

“I heard two shots, I went outside, and my landlord said he shot two shots because a guy came at him with a knife," the caller said.

Oak Island police on Monday identified the man shot and killed as Michael Christopher Auvil, 36. Chief Greg Jordan called the situation an “isolated incident,” and said the police department was working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges would be filed.

A request for comment from the District Attorney's Office was not immediately returned Wednesday.

