Photographer's equipment stolen during weekend wedding

More than $1,600 worth of camera equipment was stolen from a locked car Saturday.

Lisa Nieves, owner of Bella Rose Photography, was taking pictures inside First Baptist Church on the corner of Market Street and Fifth Avenue when one of the guests brought her purse in and said it had been dumped out on the front steps of the venue.

When Nieves and her assistants went to check the equipment in her car, they discovered one of her assistants’ black ThinkTank backpack with a Canon 60D camera, lens, flash and chargers was gone, in addition to $300 from Nieves’ wallet.

Some of Nieves’ equipment was stolen as well, but guests later found it across the street when they were walking to their cars. Nieves said she locked the car door, and had gone in and out of her car multiple times before the break in.

“I felt like we were being watched and somebody must’ve jimmied the door open,” she said.

According to Wilmington Police, there was no damage to the car, and it didn’t look like there was any forced entry. They did, however, find fingerprints along the back right door. The WPD has not found the missing equipment.

Nieves said the incident delayed the wedding 45 minutes, as they had to wait for the police to come and do an investigation.

“It’s such a critical part of someone’s most important day. They’ve spent so many hours and years planning for their wedding and to have someone steal equipment on a wedding day is just unbelievable,” she said.

Nieves said she has been taking wedding pictures for 17 years and has never encountered a problem like this.

“I’ve kind of encountered every worse case scenario so this is a new one to add to my list but not one that I’d wish on any other photographer,” she said.

Moving forward she said she’ll still leave her extra bags in the car, but will be much more vigilant.

“I think we’re just going to have to be more aware. Getting in and out of the church is difficult and we have to be able to move so quickly with photos that it would be impossible to carry all the gear all the time,” Nieves said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.