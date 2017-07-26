Gov. Cooper appoints Surf City mayor to Coastal Resource Commission

Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin was appointed to the Coastal Resources Commission. (Source: Town of Surf City)

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday ten more appointments and elections to North Carolina commissions and boards.

Among those appointed, Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin was appointed to the Coastal Resources Commission.

In addition to teaching public school in New Hanover and Pender counties, Medlin has served on the Surf City Council for almost two decades.

The Coastal Resources Commission was created in 1974 and establishes policies for the NC Coastal Management Program. Consisting of 13 members, the commission designates area of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas, and certifies land use plans.

Cooper also appointed people to the North Carolina Commission for Public Health, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

“I appreciate these North Carolinians from a variety of fields and walks of life using their time and talents to serve our state,” Cooper said.

