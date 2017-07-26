Portraits of poverty: Woman paints the homeless and poverty-stricken

A Wilmington woman is putting the finishing touches on a year-and-half long project to put a face to the people struggling with homelessness and others in need.

Sharon Wozniak-Spencer, a former Myrtle Grove Middle School art teacher, paints portraits of the homeless and poverty-stricken people she meets in downtown Wilmington and at the Hope Center.

Her 12-portrait collection, titled "Faces of Courage", will be displayed at the Cameron Art Museum August 10. Wozniak-Spencer started the series as part of her thesis for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will tell you where Wonziak-Spencer's inspiration comes from and introduce you to one of the faces behind the portrait in this evening's newscasts.

