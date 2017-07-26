Political remap could shift North Carolina battle's outcome

North Carolina's Republican-dominated legislature has been repeatedly walloping Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, and their conflict shows no sign of abating.
But an upcoming adjustment to some political boundaries could sway the conflict's outcome.
A court-mandated redistricting threatens the Republicans' power to override Cooper's vetoes and make unfettered changes to state government. Judges will decide whether elections under new maps are held this year or next.
The possible changes have GOP leaders planning to return to Raleigh multiple times this year to consider more conservative-leaning legislation and Democrats raising money in case there are snap elections.
Cooper narrowly defeated GOP Gov. Pat McCrory last fall and ran on a platform of straightening the state's conservative slant. Republicans say their agenda benefits the economy and improves public education.
