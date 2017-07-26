Expect to see logging at the Green Swamp Preserve

Drivers on Highway 211 in Brunswick County can expect to see logging at The Nature Conservancy's Green Swamp Preserve. (Source: NC Orchid | Flickr)

This is part of a multi-year project to restore the swamp. The end goal is to recreate the robust longleaf forest savannas that existed before Europeans made their mark on the landscape.

“We don’t want people to be concerned if they see logging,” said Angie Carl, who is directing the restoration for The Nature Conservancy. “We’ve got more than a decade of research in the swamp to show us what we need to do to restore the forest. And Canal Woods was chosen because they understand the complexity of working with conservation restoration in a sensitive landscape.”

According to The Nature Conservancy, longleaf pine is fire-dependent. Natural fire was a regular part of the landscape and many of the plants living there need it to survive.

