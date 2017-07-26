NHRMC to break ground on new orthopedic hospital

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday for the new New Hanover Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Hospital being built above the NHRMC Surgical Pavilion on the medical center's main campus. (Source: NHRMC)

The new 135,260 square-foot facility will offer easier access to highly-specialized surgical teams collaborating o every aspect of a patient's health. It will be three floors with 108 patient beds. It will have 10 new pre-op stations, 10 new recovery rooms and five new operating rooms.

The NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital team performs about 9,000 procedures each year and includes more than 20 orthopedic surgeons and more than 100 specially-trained staff

The groundbreaking wil take place at the NHRMC Surgical Pavilion parking lot of Savanah Court, 9-10 a.m.

The new hospital is expected to open in 2019.

