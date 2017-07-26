NHRMC breaks ground on new orthopedic hospital

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the new New Hanover Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Hospital being built above the NHRMC Surgical Pavilion on the medical center's main campus. (Source: NHRMC)

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning for the new New Hanover Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Hospital being built above the NHRMC Surgical Pavilion on the medical center's main campus.

"By having the inpatient services here on our main campus, we can integrate it in with those surgical services, make it more convenient for our patients, more easily accessible, to reduce the anxiety they have when they're here," said John Gizdic, NHRMC CEO.

The new 135,260 square-foot facility will offer easier access to highly-specialized surgical teams collaborating on every aspect of a patient's health. It will be three floors with 108 patient beds. It will have 10 new pre-op stations, 10 new recovery rooms and five new operating rooms.

"Our community is growing, and we are pleased to be able to meet the needs of our community, so when you look at all of the services needed, all of the equipment needed to really create that modern healing environment that our community deserves, construction these days can certainly be expensive," explained Gizdic of the $91 million price tag. "But our community deserves it, and it is truly an investment in our community."

The NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital team performs about 9,000 procedures each year and includes more than 20 orthopedic surgeons and more than 100 specially-trained staff.

The new hospital is expected to open in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.