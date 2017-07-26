McDowell signs with Rockies organization

Former UNCW baseball player Kennard McDowell recently signed a minor league free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organization.

McDowell now is the seventh member from last year's Seahawks team to join the professional ranks.

"I'm thankful to the Rockies for giving me this opportunity to continue my career at the professional level," said McDowell. "As a kid you dream of playing professionally and work towards that dream every day. I'm excited to have this opportunity and would like to thank the UNCW coaching staff for giving me chance to compete at a high level and taking the time to help me develop."

McDowell started 45 games at shortstop for the Seahawks as a senior. In three years at UNCW, he tallied 16 home runs and 85 RBIs.

