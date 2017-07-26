Wilmington police locate missing man - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington police locate missing man

Thomas Blue (Source: WPD) Thomas Blue (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Wilmington police announced Thursday a missing man has been located.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted Wednesday Thomas Blue, 58, had been missing since July 5.

The police department on Thursday said he had been found.

