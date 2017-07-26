MISSING: Wilmington man last seen on July 5

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since July 5.

According to officials, Thomas Blue, 58, was last seen wearing a black hat, shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Blue's whereabouts please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

MISSING PERSON: 58 yo Thomas Blue. Last seen July 5th, wearing black hat, shirt and blue jeans. Use Text-a-Tip pic.twitter.com/yFq8Hk6Xca — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) July 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.