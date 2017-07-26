MISSING: Wilmington man last seen on July 5 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Thomas Blue (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since July 5.

According to officials, Thomas Blue, 58, was last seen wearing a black hat, shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Blue's whereabouts please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

