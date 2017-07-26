Wilmington man gets prison time for trafficking cocaine

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Booker T. Jordan, 28, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court Tuesday to one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

Jordan was sentenced to 35-42 months in prison and issued a mandatory $50,000 fine.

Prosecutors said narcotics detectives stopped Jordan on Highway 421 for a window tint violation in December 2016. Detectives then brought out a K-9 to sniff Jordan's vehicle which resulted in an alert.

Detectives confiscated a book bag in the back seat that contained $215 in cash, over 60 grams of cocaine, and nearly 7.5 grams of MDMA.

A judge denied Jordan's pre-trial motion to suppress both the vehicle stop and the subsequent K-9 sniff.

He spent nearly seven years in prison after he was convicted in New Hanover County in 2009 of trafficking opium/heroin.

