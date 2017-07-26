Ocean Isle Beach man accused of selling heroin, fake cocaine - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Ocean Isle Beach man accused of selling heroin, fake cocaine

Cori Otez Vaught (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center) Cori Otez Vaught (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

An Ocean Isle Beach man is accused of selling heroin and fake cocaine in Brunswick County.

Cori Otez Vaught, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with:

  • three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • three counts of selling/delivering heroin
  • two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance
  • two counts of selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance
  • maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the Brunswick County Detention Center website, Vaught was booked under a $1.15 million bond.  

Arrest warrants state that Vaught sold a white powdery substance as cocaine on May 3 and May 17. The substance turned out not to be cocaine.

Vaught also allegedly sold heroin on May 3, May 17 and June 12.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Vaught has previous convictions for accessory after the fact to common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly