Groundbreaking ceremony for new Ogden fire station set for July 31

A rendering of the new Ogden fire station. (Source: NHC)

New Hanover County officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station in the Ogden area.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at the site of the old Station 16 located at 7375 Market Street. The public is invited to attend.

The current 8,800 square-foot facility was built in 1961 and will be replaced by a 13,706 square-foot masonry and steel-framed building.

During the station's construction, crews will be in a temporary station located at 7572 Old Oak Road.

Construction is expected to begin in August and the new facility should open sometime in September 2018.

