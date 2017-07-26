Wilmington man sentenced to at least four years in prison for sex crimes involving a child

A Wilmington man will spend at least four years in prison for sex crimes involving a child.

Robert Wayne Canady, 53, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse-sex act and four counts of indecent liberties with a child in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced 48-118 months in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years after he is released.

Officials said the approximately 20 months he has already spent in jail will count toward his sentence.

Canady was arrested in October 2015 on dozens of charges, including multiple counts of first-degree rape, sex offense against a child and indecent liberties.

An arrest warrant stated that the charges stemmed from incidents that took place between Jan. 1, 2008 and Dec. 31, 2013 with a child under the age of 13.

