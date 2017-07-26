Seahawk Club Coaches Caravan to begin at Battleship North Carolina

The Battleship North Carolina will host the first of three stops of the Seahawk Club Coaches Caravan on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Source: WECT)

The event, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will give UNCW fans the chance to meet the school's head coaches, including men's basketball coach C.B. McGrath, women's basketball coach Karen Barefoot and baseball coach Mark Scalf.

Tickets for the event are $20, which includes dinner provided by Poor Piggy's and a program.

"We're thrilled to be bringing our coaches and staff to the wonderful supporters of UNCW Athletics," said Derek Denton, executive director of the Seahawk Club. "This will be a great chance for our fans to interact with Seahawk coaches and to hear about all the exciting things happening on campus."

The Coaches Caravan also will travel to Charlotte on Sept. 5 and Raleigh on Sept. 6.

