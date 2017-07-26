Southport/Fort Fisher ferry running on one-boat schedule

The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry will run on a one-boat schedule Wednesday, July 26, due to mechanical issues. (Source: WECT)

The ferry will leave Fort Fisher at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m.. 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The ferry is scheduled to depart from Southport at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

