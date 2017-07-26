Driver loses control of car, hits pole on N. 23rd Street

A driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a pole on North 23rd Street early Wednesday morning, according to Wilmington Police Department officials. (Source: WECT)

A driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a pole on North 23rd Street early Wednesday morning, according to Wilmington Police Department officials.

The car ended up on its side as a result of the wreck. No one was injured.

Sgt. Smith with the WPD said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the wreck at this point.

The pole suffered a crack but there have been no reports of power outages at this time.

Duke Energy is on the scene to make any necessary repairs.

