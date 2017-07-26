The Winter Park 10-year-old All-Stars gearing up for East Zone Championship

The Winter Park 10-year-old All-Star baseball team is inching closer to its goal.

The team has won state and South Region championships, and Thursday it will travel to Richmond, Virginia, for the East Zone championship.

"These boys play hard” coach Chris Vargo said, “and they respect the game. They have a love for the game. They are very good, so it's just putting them in situations that they will show their talent the best."

Winter Park’s All-Stars are undefeated during their playoff run.

"When we go, it's fun and games until the games start,” outfielder Jack McKernan said. “Nobody is better than us in our hearts and we can beat anyone when we are on our game."

The team also enjoys having fun on the road.

"It's pretty fun when we stay at the hotels and we have fun,” outfielder William Brewer said. “If we get past Richmond, it's going to be really fun."

The winner of the East Zone championship advances to the Pony World Series in Youngsville, Louisiana, beginning on Aug. 3.

