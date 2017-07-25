Sharks beat Bananas for seventh straight victory

Wilmington wasted no time building a lead en route to recording its seventh consecutive victory.

The Sharks scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and rode a stellar start from pitcher Noah Michael to an 8-2 win over Savannah at Buck Hardee Field on Tuesday night.

Michael (4-1) gave up one run on two hits and struck out five in seven innings to earn the win for Wilmington (25-19). Ryan Hall pitched a perfect eighth inning and Caleb Bishop allowed a Bananas run in the ninth before finishing off the victory.

Michael Sandle and Ward Coleman each had a game-high three hits for the Sharks and Trevor McCutchin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and led all players with three RBIs. Sandle and Coleman each scored a pair of runs and two of Coleman's three hits were doubles.

Wilmington will try to make it eight wins in a row when it plays at Fayetteville on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

