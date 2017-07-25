First Act: 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' at TheatreNOW

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" will be performed at TheatreNOW on Friday and Saturday nights from July 28 through August 26. (Source: Zach Hanner)

A new take on one of Oscar Wilde's most famous works is taking the stage in Wilmington.

The Picture of Dorian Gray will be performed at TheatreNOW on Friday and Saturday nights from July 28 through August 26.

The play follows the story of a young man who sells his soul for eternal youth. While he stays young, a portrait of him painted by a friend ages.

The director, David Heck, is bringing the play to more contemporary times, setting it in 1988 London. He said it's a thriller, so leave the children at home.

For tickets, head to http://theatrewilmington.com/

