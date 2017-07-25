ATF offering reward for information on Bladen Co. burglary

Providing information that leads to the arrest of suspects in a Bladen County burglary will not only help bring alleged criminals to justice, they will also be rewarded financially.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing firearms from Bladen Hardware Company on June 17.

At around 11:10 a.m. on June 17, unidentified suspects forcibly entered Bladen Hardware Company at 138 South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown, stole multiple firearms and then fled the scene. ATF and the Elizabethtown Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website. Tips may also be submitted through the ReportIt app. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

