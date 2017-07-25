Learning helps break barriers for Belarusian children

The North Carolina Coastal Federation hosted 13 Belarusian children on Tuesday afternoon for a Touch the Tank event.

All of the children are with the American Belarusian Relief Organization (ABRO), a program aimed at helping them escape radiation from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The group was able to touch marine life and learn about the North Carolina coast. There were five translators on hand, but Tracy Skrabal of the North Carolina Coastal Federation said that didn't stop the kids from learning.

"We all understand animals that live in marine life," Skrabal said. "It is something that I think all children resonate with, so we want to share the joy with them. We want them to have some fun. If they learn something, then that is just great, but we want this to be part of their joyful experience in the states."

All of the children are in the United States for six weeks.

For more information on ABRO, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.