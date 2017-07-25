WPD searching for man accused of theft, credit card fraud - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD searching for man accused of theft, credit card fraud

(Source: WPD) (Source: WPD)
(Source: WPD) (Source: WPD)
(Source: WPD) (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man it said is involved in theft and credit card fraud.

A WPD tweet sent Tuesday afternoon included four photos of a man standing in line at a store.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3639 or use Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637). All messages sent to Text-a-Tip are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly