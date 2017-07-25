Wilmington Post 10 falls to Randolph County 16-2

The Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball team lost to Randolph County 16-2 at the state tournament Tuesday, at Pitt County Community College.
Even after the loss, Wilmington still earned a spot in the Southeast Regional tournament to be played in Asheboro Aug. 2-6.
Randolph County had already earned a spot to the regional since it hosted the state tournament, and since Randolph won state, the second-place team earned a spot as well.
