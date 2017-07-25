New law lets school bus cameras catch hurried motorists

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law that can help school systems around the state record motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus.

Senate Bill 55 allows North Carolina school districts to install cameras on buses that capture photos and videos of drivers who pass stopped school buses. Under the new law, violators can be issued tickets and ordered to pay a civil penalty or fine of $400 or more. The penalties could rise to $1,000 for a third offense.

Law enforcement can also use the recordings to bring criminal charges when warranted.

“Speeding past a stopped school bus puts children’s lives at risk, sometimes with tragic results,” Gov. Cooper said. “With this new law in place, we have another tool to help children who ride the school bus travel safely.”

The law was in response to several instances across the state of students being injured or killed by drivers as they were waiting for or attempting to get on or off a school bus.

The same video technology is used to catch drivers who run red lights.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.