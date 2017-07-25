"Trouble in the Water" aims to give clean water to those in need

Trouble in the Water drive takes place every 4th Tuesday at the Robert Taylor senior homes in Wilmington (Source: WECT)

Its called "Trouble in the Water," a new project started by the New Hanover County Black Caucus.

The project's goal is simple - to get clean drinking water to those who can't get it for themselves.

Sonya Patrick who is organizing the drive says that some GenX in the water is simply too much, and she and others want to make sure the less fortunate in our community can drink safe, clean water free of any GenX.

The monthly water drive aims to help senior citizens, and those without transportation or those lacking funds gain access to bottled water.

"Some of the people in the downtown community can't make it all the way to Ogden where the free groundwater is," said Patrick. "We want to try to get a filtration system in place in our inner city areas."

Patrick says she is also educating those in the downtown community who may not have TV or internet and understand exactly what GenX is or what it means for their health.

The drive is going on every 4th Tuesday of the month at the Robert Taylor Senior homes on North 5th Avenue in Wilmington. The drop off times are from 6pm-8pm.

