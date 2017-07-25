Robbie Monday leaving UNCW baseball staff

The UNCW baseball team is losing a member of its coaching staff.

After five seasons with the Seahawks, volunteer assistant coach Robbie Monday is joining the Winthrop baseball program as a full-time employee in August.

During his time at UNCW, Monday helped with the Seahawks hitting program. In 2016, the team ranked in the top 10 nationally in several categories, including batting average, hits, home runs, and slugging percentage.

Before joining the Seahawks coaching staff, Monday played two seasons for UNCW after transferring from Surry Community College.

The news of Monday leaving comes a day after UNCW pitching coach Matt Williams announced he was staying with the program.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.