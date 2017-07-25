Couple educates hairstylists to recognize human trafficking

A Wilmington couple is on a mission to bring greater awareness to human trafficking through beauty.

Lorin and Kyle Van Zandt started Missio Hair in 2016.

When Lorin, a professional stylist, was younger, she gave haircuts to the homeless and people in drug rehab programs. She was able to see that something as small as a haircut could make a big difference.

Kyle grew up working with his family to help orphans in eastern Europe. As a high schooler, he saw a young girl being sold on the side of the road in Romania.

Lorin's first experience with human trafficking was in 2013 when she began to work with victims of trafficking.

She would give victims, who were often just rescued, haircuts, manicures, and pedicures. This small gesture gave many a sense of self-worth they had lost long before.

Inspired by the need to live with purpose, the couple joined their strengths and passions to combat human trafficking.

Through Missio Hair, they work to educate other stylists on how to identify potential victims of human trafficking. They also hope to inspire other stylists and salons to help women in recovery.

Lastly, they give to nonprofit partners working to combat human trafficking.

They will hold an awareness event for salon owners and stylists on Tuesday night at 7:30.

