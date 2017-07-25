Town leaders discuss ways to improve Freeman Park

Trash left at Freeman Park was one of the main topics of discussion during the Carolina Beach Town Council's workshop Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

"When I came on board here all I heard was that Freeman Park was the wild, wild west," Town Manager Michael Cramer told council members. "It's no longer the wild, wild west but we still have some challenges."

Among the issues Cramer focused on were the piles of trash often left next to trash barrels and onto and beside dumpsters. He also mentioned the large number of people that will sometimes crowd a campsite and damage the ropes between campsites.

Council member Steve Shuttleworth suggests empowering the town's parking attendant to enforce the park's rules. One thing he doesn't want to see - more trash cans.

"I'm not a fan of putting more blue cans out there," Shuttleworth said. "Limit the number of people in the campsites. If we need to, do away with the campsites and close the park at 10 o'clock at night and run everyone out like the south end rather than spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in cleanup.

"Just stringing the beach with blue trash cans and having the can truck go out, that is personally not a solution to me."

Council member Tom Bridges suggested holding the person who reserved the campsite responsible for any trash left behind and damages to the site.

Cramer brought forward the following suggestions:

possibly removing some campsites, particularly at the far north end

charging extra for additional campers

removing blue barrels

closing the park at 11 p.m.

Mayor Pro Tem LeAnn Pierce said she wasn't opposed to removing campsites.

"Our No. 1 responsibility is to protect that natural resource that we have," Pierce said. "And so I believe we have to go at it from that angle. Come on, we don't want trash out there. We've worked so hard to have a good community and good beach."

Cramer said he would take the suggestions from council and see what adjustments town staff could make without overextending itself.

