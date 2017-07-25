New syringe exchange program in Carolina Beach

New syringe exchange program on Tuesday's in Carolina Beach aims to help users stay safe and get clean.

It's controversial- giving clean needles to drug addicts. But it is allowed by law, and now addicts in our area have a new place to get them.

Syringe exchange programs became legal in North Carolina on July 11 2016, the day Governor McCrory signed House Bill 972 into law.

Every Tuesday Randy Evans of Walking Tall is in Carolina Beach, with brown paper lunch sacks filled with needles, cookers, cotton swabs, and tourniquets -- everything an addict needs to shoot up. While it sounds like the group promotes drug use, it's quite the opposite.

He has partnered with the N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition with the ultimate goal of helping addicts stay safe with clean needled while doing drugs with the end goal of getting them help.

"Giving addicts clean needles helps addicts them avoid catching diseases like hepatitis C, AIDS and other blood-borne illnesses from dirty, or used needles," said Evans

After Evans gives out the kit, he also forms a relationship with the user - putting them in contact with rehab sites, getting them food, and other important needs. Evans says the syringe exchange is a way to forge trust.. then decrease drug use from there.

"Also in the grab bag there is a resource sheet for Opioid treatment resources and so you never know that there might be that one chance that you build that relationship with that man or woman and they finally come to you and say listen I am ready for a change," said Evans. I want them to ask me if I will walk along them in their transition, so this is not just about the syringes."

Evans meets those who need to exchange their syringes every Tuesday night in Carolina Beach at 7pm near the Sea Merchant Grocery store. He also carries Naloxone kits that are given to him by the NC Harm Reduction Coalition.

According to the N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition, to operate a syringe exchange program the following must occur:

(1) Disposal of used needles and hypodermic syringes

(2) Needles, hypodermic syringes, and other injection supplies at no cost and in quantities sufficient to ensure that needles, hypodermic syringes, and other injection supplies are not shared or reused

(3) Reasonable and adequate security of program sites, equipment, and personnel. (Written plans for security shall be provided to the police and sheriff's offices with jurisdiction in the program location and shall be updated annually)

(4) Educational materials on all of the following: Overdose prevention; the prevention of HIV, AIDS, and viral hepatitis transmission; drug abuse prevention; treatment for mental illness, including treatment referrals; treatment for substance abuse, including referrals for medication assisted treatment

(5) Access to naloxone kits or referrals to programs that provide access to naloxone

(6) For each individual requesting services, personal consultations from a program employee or volunteer concerning mental health or addiction treatment as appropriate