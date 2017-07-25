Man charged in girlfriend's death drank alcohol, took drugs before physical argument

A Wilmington man charged in the death of his girlfriend reportedly drank alcohol and took other drugs prior to a physical altercation with the victim, according to court filings in the case.

Marc Dominic Aiena, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Ann Bell, 34.

Officers responded to 130 Dupree Drive just after 10 p.m. on June 30 after Aiena called 911 reporting Bell was unresponsive.

While EMS attempted to resuscitate Bell, detectives spoke with Aiena, who said he and Bell had been arguing all day. The argument later turned physical, according to an affidavit requesting a search warrant.

“Mr. Aiena said he pulled away from Ms. Bell and Ms. Bell then fell backwards,” the affidavit states.

Aiena then briefly left the apartment, and when he came back he saw Bell lying unresponsive on the bedroom floor with blood under her head, according to the document. In his 911 call, Aiena indicated Bell hit the back of her head on the corner of a wall baseboard.

While speaking with detectives, Aiena told them had consumed eight beers, Adderall, a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and Subutex, a narcotic used to treat opioid dependence, earlier in the day, the document states.

Aiena was taken into custody at the scene and charged in Bell’s death.

During his first court appearance on July 3, prosecutors said Aiena, who has a lengthy criminal history, had a history of violence with Bell.

Aiena remains in the New Hanover County jail with bail set at $2.3 million.

